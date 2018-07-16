Ex-CIA Director Brennan: Trump-Putin Meeting 'Nothing Short of Treasonous'

The Helsinki meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was “nothing short of treasonous” to the United States, according to former CIA Director John Brennan.

“Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors,'” Brennan tweeted Monday.

“It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”

The partisan nature of Brenann’s tweet is alarming, given no evidence of collusion has surfaced.

For example, in the latest development of the Russia collusion witch hunt, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced indictments of 12 Russian intelligence officials last week, none of whom were charged with collusion or any kind of conspiracy aimed at interfering with the 2016 U.S. election.

In fact, the officials were charged with executing a sophisticated phishing scheme to gain access to the emails of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta and the DNC, revelations we reported nearly two years ago.