Ex-CIA Officer Compares John Kerry To Taliban For Secretly Trying To Save Iran Deal

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has been trying to rescue the Iran nuclear deal, meeting with foreign leaders while urging the U.S. to stay in. And one guest on Fox News likened Kerry’s actions to Taliban activity.

Buck Sexton, a former CIA officer, made the remarks to host Brian Kilmeade Tuesday, condemning what he called “shadow diplomacy” by the ex-secretary of state.

“This is something we expect from the Taliban to have a shadow government in place,” Sexton said. “Not from our own former secretary of state. I mean, this is really beyond the pale, and, you know, to have meetings like this, this is not casual, this is not someone who’s just talking with his former counterparts. He’s negotiating from the other side of the table.”

Read more