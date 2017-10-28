Ex-Clinton Aide to Establishment: Only Working Together Can Stop Trump

Brian Fallon, press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, says both the Left and the Right separately attempted to halt President Trump from winning the 2016 election, after it was reported that the conservative Washington Free Beacon was the original funder of an anti-Trump opposition research project with Fusion GPS.

“Only by working together will we succeed,” Fallon added in a tweet Friday evening.

Left and right both separately tried to stop Trump in 16 – unsuccessfully.

Only by working together will we succeedhttps://t.co/BPaIvh15sS — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 27, 2017

The Free Beacon discontinued funding the project in the spring of 2016, during the primary season. Fusion GPS was then hired by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee up until a few days before the November election.

Read more