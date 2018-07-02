Ex-Coworker Says Democrat Star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Stiffed Her On Tips

Image Credits: YouTube Screenshot.

Newly elected Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears to have put socialism into practice at work, much to the chagrin of one of her coworkers.

From Page Six, “Ex co-worker no fan of Democrat darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez”:

Most of the staff at Flats Fix, the East 16th Street taco and tequila bar, say nice things about Sandy, as they knew her for the four years she worked there, until she quit six months ago to run for Congress.

But one waitress has a bad memory of working with Ocasio-Cortez, 28, as Ocasio-Cortez tended bar during the very busy Cinco de Mayo celebration in 2017.

At the end of the night, when it came time to split the $560 in tips she had gotten at the bar, Ocasio-Cortez gave the waitress only $50. After the waitress complained to her manager, her take was doubled to $100, a source said.

“It says so much about her character,” said my source. “From that point on, I wouldn’t talk to her. I couldn’t look at her.”

Sounds like she’ll fit right in with the Democrats!


Related Articles

Mad Maxine Attacks Her Own Party: Dems ‘Will do anything to Protect Themselves'

Mad Maxine Attacks Her Own Party: Dems ‘Will do anything to Protect Themselves’

U.S. News
Comments
Illegal immigrant is arrested for 'starting dozens of wildfires in Colorado

Illegal immigrant is arrested for ‘starting dozens of wildfires in Colorado

U.S. News
Comments

Clueless Socialist Democrats Ignore Border Hell

U.S. News
Comments

Trump’s Judicial Advisor Reveals Four Potential Supreme Court Nominees

U.S. News
Comments

“Truly An Embarrassment”: Ex-CNN Producer Calls Out Jim Acosta For Heckling Trump During Annapolis Eulogy

U.S. News
Comments

Comments