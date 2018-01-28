Ex-Defense Secretary Denies Existence of 'Secret Society' Within FBI

Former Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates said Sunday that “rogue” members of Congress have put forward GOP accusations of a secret cabal within the Justice Department, particularly those tied to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

The notion that Justice Department officials and FBI agents were involved in a “secret society” to undermine the Trump White House — as alleged by Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican — “does not comport with reality,” Mr. Gates, who is also a former CIA director, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“As the director of the CIA, I was exposed to a few conspiracy theories over the years,” he said. “If you have a rotten apple … it can obviously do real damage, and it takes a long time to repair that.”

