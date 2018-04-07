Ex-FBI Agent: Comey Putting Himself Into 'Perjury Trap' With Upcoming Book

Former FBI Director James Comey is placing himself into a “perjury trap position” with his upcoming book tour, an ex-FBI supervisory special agent said on Saturday.

With “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” slated to hit bookshelves in 10 days, James Gagliano said the timing of its release and Comey’s accompanying book tour could be problematic in light of recent developments of two federal investigations.

Comey “has become a darling of the ‘Resistance.’ Half of the country fervently believes that when he comes out with this book, there is going to be indisputable evidence there that is going to lead to the president’s either indictment or potentially a impeachment hearing,” Gagliano said during an interview with CNN’s Michael Smerconish.

