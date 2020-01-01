Ex-FBI Chief Andrew McCabe Lied to FBI Over His Leaking to Media

Fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe lied to FBI investigators over his leaking to The Wall Street Journal in 2016.

Interview transcripts released under a FOIA lawsuit by government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) show McCabe passed along internal FBI information about its investigation into 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

From the Daily Beast:

In the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, the Journal broke news about an FBI investigation involving then-candidate Hillary Clinton, describing internal discussions among senior FBI officials.

The apparent leak drew scrutiny from the bureau’s internal investigation team, which interviewed McCabe on May 9, 2017, the day President Donald Trump fired James Comey from his post as FBI director. The agents interviewed him as part of an investigation regarding a different media leak to the online publication Circa, and also asked him about the Journal story.

In that interview, McCabe said he did not know how the Journal story came to be. But a few months later, his story changed after he reviewed his answer.

McCabe originally told investigators that he didn’t know how the WSJ story came about.

But several months later in a follow-up interview, McCabe admitted he had leaked the information in question.

“I remember saying to him, at, I said, sir, you understand that we’ve put a lot of work into this based on what you told us,” an FBI agent told the Daily Beast. “I mean, and I even said, long nights and weekends working on this, trying to find out who amongst your ranks of trusted people would, would do something like that. And he kind of just looked down, kind of nodded, and said yeah I’m sorry.”

Meanwhile, Trump insider Roger Stone is currently on trial for lesser crimes, despite the fact the FBI raided his Florida home with CNN covering it all from the street last year.

Andrew McCabe lied on CNN and said we’ve never seen an Oval Office photo like the one with Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. A simple online search will turn up a bevy of past US presidents with Russian officials in the White House.

