Ex-FBI chief James Comey urges Americans to vote for Democrats in midterm elections

Former FBI director and long-time Republican supporter James Comey is urging American voters to support Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

“This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that ‘Ambition must … counteract ambition,’” Comey said in a tweet late Tuesday.

“All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us.”

Comey’s tweet comes as tensions continue to boil over in Washington, following President Donald Trump’s extraordinary press briefing alongside his Russian counterpart in Helsinki on Monday.

