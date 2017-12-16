Ex-FBI Chief: Strzok Belongs In Prison For Fabricating Information

Image Credits: John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images.

Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom called disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok a “total moron” who belongs in Leavenworth federal prison, during a TV appearance on Thursday.

Kallstrom, a former Marine captain and Vietnam veteran, told FBN host Liz MacDonald that if an FBI agent wanted to stop someone from becoming President, “I think he can do what [Strzok] tried to do,” adding “He can fabricate things, he can make stuff up, he can lie, he can be a total moron.”

“You know, he belongs in Leavenworth this guy, in my personal view.”

Kallstrom’s comments come after two weeks of stunning revelations about the FBI’s top brass actively engaging in an effort to help then-candidate Hillary Clinton by “decriminalizing” her actions in the email case, while pursuing a case against then-candidate Donald Trump – using a discredited 34-page ‘Trump-Russia’ dossier to launch an investigation, according to several GOP members of Congress.

When a subset of 10,000 text messages sent between Peter Strzok – lead investigator in the Trump-Russia case, and his FBI-Attorney mistress Lisa Page emerged, GOP lawmakers honed in on a specific exchange in which Strzok references an “insurance policy” in the “unlikely event” Trump was elected President.

Now, it appears, that “insurance policy” may have been the entire Russia investigation, cooked up using the Trump-Russia dossier provided by DNC-Clinton funded opposition research firm, Fusion GPS. Fusion has been linked to several attempts to undermine Trump – including hiring Nellie Ohr – the CIA wife of DOJ official Bruce Ohr, who was demoted for obfuscating his meetings with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

Last week, Kallstrom said he believes there is a “Fifth Column conspiracy” within the FBI designed to “destroy President Donald Trump” – and the agency may have committed a “serious felony” in doing so. In an interview last Sunday with radio host John Catsimatidis on 970 AM in New York, Kallstrom said:

“Ninety-nine percent of the people in the FBI are doing a fantastic job… It’s a small cabal of people running the FBI, the James Comey sycophants.”

“I’m coming more and more to the conclusion that this is a conspiratorial cabal among the fifth column to basically take away the presidency of the United States,” Kallstrom said, adding “This whole thing with Russia is just a farce. If we find out that that phony [Russian dossier] was brought to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in the form of an affidavit for a judge’s authority, and if we find out that the people signing that affidavit in the bureau knew that that was phony information, that is a serious serious felony.”

