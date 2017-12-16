Ex-FBI Chief: Strzok Belongs In Prison For Fabricating Information

Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom called disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok a “total moron” who belongs in Leavenworth federal prison, during a TV appearance on Thursday.

Kallstrom, a former Marine captain and Vietnam veteran, told FBN host Liz MacDonald that if an FBI agent wanted to stop someone from becoming President, “I think he can do what [Strzok] tried to do,” adding “He can fabricate things, he can make stuff up, he can lie, he can be a total moron.”

“You know, he belongs in Leavenworth this guy, in my personal view.”

Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom on the Peter Strzok anti-Trump texts: "He belongs in Leavenworth. He belongs behind bars. These things cannot happen in a democracy." @FoxBusiness @LizMacDonaldFOX pic.twitter.com/tMkX7wBoA9 — Risk & Reward (@RiskRewardFBN) December 14, 2017

Kallstrom’s comments come after two weeks of stunning revelations about the FBI’s top brass actively engaging in an effort to help then-candidate Hillary Clinton by “decriminalizing” her actions in the email case, while pursuing a case against then-candidate Donald Trump – using a discredited 34-page ‘Trump-Russia’ dossier to launch an investigation, according to several GOP members of Congress.

Now, it appears, that “insurance policy” may have been the entire Russia investigation, cooked up using the Trump-Russia dossier provided by DNC-Clinton funded opposition research firm, Fusion GPS. Fusion has been linked to several attempts to undermine Trump – including hiring Nellie Ohr – the CIA wife of DOJ official Bruce Ohr, who was demoted for obfuscating his meetings with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

Last week, Kallstrom said he believes there is a “Fifth Column conspiracy” within the FBI designed to “destroy President Donald Trump” – and the agency may have committed a “serious felony” in doing so. In an interview last Sunday with radio host John Catsimatidis on 970 AM in New York, Kallstrom said:

“Ninety-nine percent of the people in the FBI are doing a fantastic job… It’s a small cabal of people running the FBI, the James Comey sycophants.”

“I’m coming more and more to the conclusion that this is a conspiratorial cabal among the fifth column to basically take away the presidency of the United States,” Kallstrom said, adding “This whole thing with Russia is just a farce. If we find out that that phony [Russian dossier] was brought to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in the form of an affidavit for a judge’s authority, and if we find out that the people signing that affidavit in the bureau knew that that was phony information, that is a serious serious felony.”

