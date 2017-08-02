Ex-Fox News Executive Reportedly in the Mix for White House Position

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine has spoken with White House officials about possibly joining the Trump administration’s communications team, The New York Times reports.

According to two senior administration officials, Shine took part in private conversations with the Trump team about a potential position in the administration. A third person informed on the discussions said the White House is considering a behind-the-scenes position for Shine, who largely avoided the spotlight in his role at Fox News.

Shine reportedly spoke with President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity at a dinner at the White House last week.

However, a spokesman for Hannity said that Shine’s job prospects at the White House did not come up in conversation at the dinner with Trump.

Read more