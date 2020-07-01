Ex-George W. Bush Admin Officials Launch Group Supporting Biden

A group of former George W. Bush administration officials have launched a new Super PAC to convince Republicans to vote for Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

The group, called “43 Alumni for Biden”, launched Wednesday, claims President Trump’s America First policies have “damaged” the nation.

“Our mission is clear, to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States,” the group’s website states. “Through our advocacy, 43 Alumni for Biden seeks to unite and mobilize a community of historically Republican voters who are dismayed and disappointed by the damage done to our nation by Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Endorsing Biden is “not necessarily in full support of his political agenda but rather in full agreement with the urgent need to restore the soul of this nation,” said Karen Kirksey, director of the committee who worked on the Bush 2000 election, echoing Biden’s empty slogan of “restoring the soul of this nation.”

Notably, the group of over 200 is focused on Trump’s persona more than his actual policy accomplishments like record-low unemployment, record-high stock market gains, reciprocal trade deals with China and the EU, slashing taxes and regulations, and securing the southern border.

“A lot of us who worked in government, who have held positions of public integrity, we know what normal is,” Kristopher Purcell, a former Bush official, told CNN. “We’re seeing now what abnormal is and we’re seeing the damage it can do to the country. We’re seeing the way it can divide the country.”

“The reason we’re supporting former Vice President Biden is we believe he can bring stability to the country and honor and integrity back to the White House. The leadership and moral authority of the United States has been incredibly damaged.”

Trump was elected because the American people were sick of the “normal” establishment policy of outsourcing American jobs, raising taxes, imposing regulations, getting ripped off by China and other nations, and waging pointless foreign wars.

“43 Alumni For Biden” is just the latest RINO group to declare its allegiance to Biden and the Democrats.

Last month, another cadre of RINOs created a group called “Right Side PAC” to help Biden get elected in key battleground states.

Another anti-Trump RINO group called “Republican Voters Against Trump” which includes neocon Bill Kristol and former Jeb Bush adviser Tim Miller launched a $10 million ad campaign against Trump in May, claiming he’s racist and has “debased the office.”

And finally, a Never Trumper group called The Lincoln Project emerged in 2019, recently launched an ad attacking Trump’s persona AND America First policies, claiming that reelecting Trump would lead to the destruction of the United States.

Given Trump is enjoying a 96% approval rating among the Republican Party’s base, why are so many anti-Trump and pro-Biden GOP groups springing up in the months leading up to the 2020 election?

