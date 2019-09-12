Ex-ICE Chief Rips Dems on Immigration: ‘They Can’t Handle the Truth’

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan blasted House Democrats following a high-intensity congressional hearing this week.

Homan was called a “bigot,” as well as “ruthless and inhumane,” by Democrats during testimony to the House Oversight Civil Rights and Civil Liberties subcommittee on Wednesday.

“I did it when I was ICE director, that’s why I took so much hate as the ICE director. Because I wasn’t gonna play political games,” Homan explained during an appearance on Fox and Friends. “I wanted to do my job and tell the American people what we do and what we don’t do and tell them the truth, but the Democratic leadership in Congress can’t handle the truth.”

During his testimony, Homan was attacked by multiple Democrat lawmakers, including Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-Fla.)

“I think it’s important to really make sure that the jingoistic, bigoted testimony of Mr. Homan is called out as nearly completely untrue, as being an outrage, and as a former official directing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, he should know better,” she said.



