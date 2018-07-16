Ex-Minister: Brexit Dept Is ‘Potemkin Structure’, ‘Establishment Elite Working to Overturn EU Referendum’

Steve Baker MP, who resigned from the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) after Secretary of State David Davis over Theresa May’s ultra-soft Brexit plan, has revealed that the whole department is a sham, and claimed the “establishment elite” are working to overturn the EU referendum.

Baker revealed that the Brexiteer-led department was a “Potemkin structure” devised in the wake of the referendum to provide a veneer of credibility to the Remain-supporting Prime Minister’s promise to deliver a clean Brexit from the European Union, its Single Market, and associated Free Movement regime — while the EU unit at May’s Cabinet Office, led by career bureaucrat and Soviet Union admirer Olly Robbins, undermined all of its work behind the scenes.

He claimed DExEU, which was nominally leading the Brexit negotiations, had been preparing an entirely different Brexit blueprint to the one unveiled by the Prime Minister at Chequers, and that Brexiteers had been victims of “a year’s worth of cloak and dagger to land us into the Chequers position” — with all the time which could have been spent preparing for a ‘No Deal scenario since June 2016 squandered, and May able to threaten the country with the prospect of “no Brexit at all”.

REBELLION: Brexit Secretary David Davis Resigns Over May’s ‘Turd’ Deal, ‘Couldn’t Sell Out His Own Country’ https://t.co/3LmYuEC7s2 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 9, 2018

