Ex-Muslims Blast Pope Francis for Saying Islam is a Good Religion

Image Credits: Malacañang Photo Bureau / WikiMedia Commons.

Thousands of Muslim converts to Catholicism and their allies have written an open letter to Pope Francis demanding to know why he praises Islam as a good religion and pointing out they risked their lives to become Christians.

The converts ask Pope Francis: ‘If Islam is a good religion in itself, as you seem to teach, why did we become Catholic? Do not your words question the soundness of the choice we made at the risk of our lives?’

Muslims are forbidden from converting to other faiths under Sharia law and conversion is considered by some Muslim countries to be a crime punishable by death.

