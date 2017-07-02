Ex-NATO leader: Meeting is Trump's chance to 'confront' Putin on hacking

Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO John Stavridis said Sunday that President Trump’s upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is his best chance to confront him about meddling int he 2016 election and start peace talks.

“[The] meeting is a good thing,” Stavridis told radio host John Catsimatidis in an interview that aired Sunday on AM 970 in New York.

“It is an opportunity for President Trump… to confront President Putin about his interference in our election.”

Trump plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, their first face-to-face encounter since Trump’s inauguration in January.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters Thursday the two leaders plan to meet. A spokesperson for Putin previously said the meeting would take place on the sidelines of the summit.

