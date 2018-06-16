Ex-NSA Director Compares Trump To Hitler On Immigration

In yet another example of leftist hysteria, former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden on Tuesday likened President Trump’s immigration policy to the Holocaust.

“Other governments have separated mothers and children,” Hayden tweeted, showing a picture of the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp.

Other governments have separated mothers and children pic.twitter.com/tvlBkGjT0h — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 16, 2018

As the Russia investigation continues to fall apart in light of the damning IG Report released Thursday, the left has pivoted to Trump’s immigration policy, trying to portray him as a Nazi over reports that illegal immigrant children are being separated from their parents.

“We can’t find a solution to this problem without harming children, without putting them in concentration camps?” former Obama campaign staffer Stephanie Cutter said on Friday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions explained the Trump administration is simply following the law as written.

“Noncitizens who cross our borders unlawfully, between our ports of entry, with children, are no exception to this principle,” Sessions said. “They are the ones who broke the law. They are the ones who endangered their children with this trek.”

“Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves. Consistent, fair application of law is in itself a good and moral thing and that protects the weak, it protects the lawful. Our policies that can result in short-term separation of families are not unusual or unjustified.”