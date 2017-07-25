Ex-Obama Assistant Accuses Trump of Turning Boy Scouts Event Into "Nazi Youth Rally"

A former top Obama advisor has accused President Donald Trump of turning a Boy Scouts event into a “Nazi Youth rally”.

Jon Wolfsthal, who brags that he is “blocked by Trump” on Twitter, served as special assistant to President Barack Obama from 2014-2017 as the most senior White House official responsible for arms control, nonproliferation, and nuclear policy.

“Is nothing safe? @realDonaldTrump turns @boyscouts event into Nazi Youth rally. Boy Scouts must repudiate such a disgraceful display,” he tweeted last night.

Is nothing safe? @realDonaldTrump turns @boyscouts event into Nazi Youth rally. Boy Scouts must repudiate such a disgraceful display. — Jon (((Wolfsthal))) (@JBWolfsthal) July 25, 2017

Wolfsthal’s absurd charge appears to be based on leftist criticism that Trump treated the event as if it was a campaign rally comprised of his supporters rather than a non-political gathering.

The Atlantic accused Trump of “delivering yet another jarringly partisan speech to an apolitical audience—this one, comprised of tens of thousands still too young to vote.”

However, to make the leap from that to the assertion that Trump presided over a “Nazi youth rally” is clearly completely ludicrous and yet another example of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Numerous other anti-Trump leftists made the same comparison.

“Trump constantly speaks about loyalty. He did so tonight w/ the Boy Scouts. Hitler demanded a personal oath of loyalty from German military,” said Elite Daily’s senior politics writer John Haltiwanger.

Trump constantly speaks about loyalty. He did so tonight w/ the Boy Scouts. Hitler demanded a personal oath of loyalty from German military. — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) July 25, 2017

“Trump has officially succeeded in making the Boy Scouts feel a bit like the Hitler Youth, which was made mandatory by the Nazis in 1936,” he added.

Trump has officially succeeded in making the Boy Scouts feel a bit like the Hitler Youth, which was made mandatory by the Nazis in 1936. https://t.co/9HhnQpzkA2 — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) July 24, 2017

“I really hate invoking Hitler because it is sensational 99% of the time but god damn does he make this look like a Hitler Youth rally,” tweeted Calvin Stowell.

I really hate invoking Hitler because it is sensational 99% of the time but god damn does he make this look like a Hitler Youth rally. https://t.co/AmQMoZ8Woq — Calvin (@calvinstowell) July 24, 2017

Adding a racial tinge to her tantrum, actress Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted, “Tragically, #boyscouts in 2017 applaud Trump just like the all blonde blue eyed youth did for Hitler in the 30’s.”

Tragically, #boyscouts in 2017 applaud Trump just like the all blonde blue eyed youth did for Hitler in the 30's. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) July 25, 2017

