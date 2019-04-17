Ex-Obama Campaign Manager: Bernie Can't Defeat Trump

The former campaign manager for Obama’s 2012 campaign warned Democrats that socialist candidate Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) can’t beat President Trump in the 2020 election, especially on the economic issues.

In a radio interview on ABC’s Powerhouse Politics, Jim Messina outright dismissed Sanders as a serious contender for Trump.

“Can Bernie Sanders beat [President] Donald Trump?” host Jonathan Karl asked.

“No,” Messina replied.



(Start at 6:45)

“I think if you look at swing voters in this country they are incredibly focused on the economy,” Messina said. “The winner of the economic argument in the last five Presidential elections with swing voters has won the presidency.”

“I think today you look at it and say that Bernie Sanders is unlikely going to be able to stand up to the constant barrage that is Donald Trump on economic issues,” he added.

However, Messina believes Sanders could still clinch the nomination in the Democratic primaries due to the far-left’s growing influence within the caucus.

“If nothing else, he will definitely be one of the final two or three candidates who has a shot at the nomination,” Messina said.

In a show of delight, Trump said Tuesday he believes “Crazy” Bernie will be one of the Democrat finalists.

“I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul!” he tweeted.

