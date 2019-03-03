Ex-Olympian Says Trans Women Should Not Compete In Women's Sport

Ex-Olympic athlete Sharron Davies is facing heat from leftists for asserting that transgender women should not be allowed to compete in female sport.

“I have nothing against anyone who wishes 2be transgender [sic],” Davies wrote on Twitter Friday.

“However I believe there is a fundamental difference between the binary sex u r born with & the gender u may identify as.”

“To protect women’s sport those with a male sex advantage should not be able 2compete in women’s sport.”

Several other Olympic athletes supported Davies’ comments, including Olympic track winner Sally Gunnell, gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams OBE and gold middle distance athlete Dame Kelly Holmes.

Leftists tore into Davis on Twitter, calling her full of “hate,” “transphobic,” but Davies insisted it’s about fairness, not identity.

“It is not a transphobic thing – I really want to say we have no issue with people who are transgender,“ she told the BBC.

“Every single woman athlete I’ve spoken to, and I have spoken to many, all of my friends in international sports, understand and feel the same way as me.”

“Unfortunately, a lot of people who are in the races [now] are in a very difficult predicament when they can’t speak out. It maybe falls to the people who were competing [in the past] who would understand the predicament that is being faced at the moment to try to create a debate, and try to explain how we feel there needs to be a fair and level playing field,” she added.

This comes as transgender woman are more frequently dominating women’s sports in schools across America.

