Ex-Secret Service Agent Claims Biden Engaged in "Weinstein-Level" Groping

An ex-Secret Service agent is claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden engaged in “Weinstein-level” sexual assault and that he would walk around the VP residence late at night completely naked.

According to Big League Politics’ Cassandra Fairbanks, a Secret Service agent who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that Biden “would mess with every single woman or teen,” and that a Christmas get-together at the VP’s house had to be canceled “because Biden would grope all of our wives and girlfriend’s asses.”

He also said that the Service often had to protect female agents from him and that Biden was prone to parading around the VP residence late at night with no clothes on.

“I mean, Stark naked… Weinstein level stuff,” said the agent.

During one alleged incident in 2009, Biden cupped the breast of a Secret Service agent’s girlfriend during a photo, prompting the agent to shove Biden and almost hit him. The agent was subsequently suspended for a week, according to the source.

Men would often stand in front of female agents and Navy women or create false pretenses to have them leave the room just to get them away from Biden, according to the agent.

Best-selling author Ronald Kessler previously claimed in his book that Biden was fond of swimming naked and that female Secret Service agents found that “offensive”.

In a February 2015 article entitled What are we going to do about Creepy Uncle Joe Biden?, the Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri highlighted a number of incidents where Biden made women feel uncomfortable by getting close and touching them.

There are innumerable videos online that show Biden touching children and whispering into their ears. A thread tweeted by Richard Armande Mills on Monday highlights an alarming number of these incidents.

Though there is no actual evidence to suggest Biden did anything illegal, many on the left claim that all accusations about sexual assault should instantly be believed.

Although Judge Roy Moore has denied the allegations against him, he has been smeared as a pedophile by Democrats for the last week.

