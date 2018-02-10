Ex-Secret Service Agent: Dems Lost All Credibility On FISA Memo Issue

LAS VEGAS (INTELLIHUB) — Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino appeared on Fox and Friend Saturday morning to talk about what he called “Obamagate” and just how much the Democrats are lying about the FISA memo.

“They have not told the truth from day one on this,” Bongino said. “They have forfeited all thir credibility [and] they are covering up what I believe to be the biggest scandal in modern political history.

“The Obama team spied on the Trump team […] the information came from the Russians and from the Clinton Campaign,” he said. “The Democrats can not run from this anymore.”