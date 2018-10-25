Ex-Secret Service: Bombs Were “Amateur on Purpose”

The suspicious packages sent to CNN and several Democrats were “intentionally amateurish,” says Fox News commentator Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent.

“When you’re this amateur and these devices are amateurish at best, they show all the hallmarks of someone who had absolutely no idea what they were doing,” he said. “One of the things you see in incidents like this in the past is that when you’re so amateur the bomber typically blows himself up, or there’ll be some kind of a signal they let out.”

But Bongino also added that it was strange to see all the bombs find their way to their targets but fail to detonate, hence why he believes the devices were “intentionally amateurish.”

“It was someone who knew what they were doing and chose to not have them go off,” he continued. “In other words, to terrorize — still is going to terrorize people, no doubt about that.”

“But there’s something about this that makes absolutely no sense.”

“You can’t be amateurish but then have these devices — all of them not go off and then nothing happen beforehand,” he added.

Bongino is not alone with his sentiment; a law enforcement official said that police examiners are looking into whether the devices were meant to look like bombs seen on TV and in movies but not meant to explode.

“One law enforcement official said investigators were examining the possibility that they were hoax devices that were constructed to look like bombs but would not have exploded,” the NY Times reported. “A digital clock was taped to the middle of the pipe, a feature that experts say is typically shown on fictional bombs in an attempt to ratchet up dramatic tension, but unnecessary in real life.”