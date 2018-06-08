Ex-security Dir. for Senate Intel Arrested; NYT Reporter’s Records Seized Over Night in Leak Probe

James A. Wolfe, a former security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee, was arrested and indicted for allegedly lying to FBI agents who are investigating the ongoing media leaks about the sham DOJ investigation of “Trump Russia collusion,” which has so far produced no evidence.

Ironically, Wolfe was the committee’s security director for 29 years. His job was to ensure that leaks of classified intel do not occur. But a DOJ investigation suggests that Wolfe lied to the FBI and may have repeatedly leaked classified intel to the media.

Wolfe is not charged with leaking classified intel (yet), but of lying to the FBI, which is a federal crime punishable by five years in prison for each instance.

Read more