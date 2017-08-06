Ex-SF Mayor Suggests GOP Foreign Policy Estab. Wants Trump Impeached
Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown suggested that the Republican foreign policy establishment may want to see President Donald Trump impeached after dining with two of its most prominent members.

Last weekend, the legendary California Democrat wrote about a dinner invitation he received from former Secretary of State George Shultz and his wife Charlotte. In his San Francisco Chronicle column, Brown revealed that former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger attended the private dinner along with Michael Bloomberg, California Governor Jerry Brown (and his wife Anne), Tom Steyer, California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newson (and his wife Jennifer), and San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee (and his wife Anita).

“The Republicans, at that level, do not want Trump in the Republican Party. They don’t want that burden,” Brown told Politico’s California Playbook this week when asked what his main “takeaway” was from that dinner. “And I think that’s going to translate into impeachment.”

Just a week after Brown wrote about his dinner, Never Trumper Bill Kristol, a prominent neoconservative who has also been one of embattled national security adviser H.R. McMaster’s fiercest defenders, revealed that he is plotting to oust or primary Trump.

