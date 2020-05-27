Ex-Top FBI Official: FBI investigated Trump Campaign Without Justification, New Docs Confirm

A document released by the FBI that launched the entire Russia collusion hoax investigation shows the bureau had absolutely zero justification to probe the Trump campaign, according to a former top FBI official.

In an editorial for The Hill, former FBI assistant director of intelligence Kevin R. Brock explains how the electronic communication document drafted by now-fired FBI special agent Peter Strzok fails to justify opening the “Crossfire Hurricane” counterintelligence investigation into Trump’s campaign.

“Late last week the FBI document that started the Trump-Russia collusion fiasco was publicly released,” Brock wrote Wednesday. “It hasn’t received a lot of attention but it should, because not too long from now this document likely will be blown up and placed on an easel as Exhibit A in a federal courtroom.”

Brock systematically breaks down how the document is an “absurdity” and “invalid on its face.”

“In a normal, legitimate FBI Electronic Communication, or EC, there would be a ‘To’ and a ‘From’ line. The Crossfire Hurricane EC has only a ‘From’ line; it is from a part of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division whose contact is listed as Peter Strzok,” Brock explained. “The EC was drafted also by Peter Strzok. And, finally, it was approved by Peter Strzok. Essentially, it is a document created by Peter Strzok, approved by Peter Strzok, and sent from Peter Strzok to Peter Strzok.”

“An agent cannot approve his or her own case; that would make a mockery of the oversight designed to protect Americans. Yet, for this document, Peter Strzok was pitcher, catcher, batter and umpire.”

Brock then notes how the EC was opened as a Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) investigation, which is “rarely investigated” because it involves a clearly established “criminal violation,” of which there was none here.

“Ultimately, there was no attempt by Strzok to articulate any factors that address the elements of FARA,” Brock wrote. “He couldn’t, because there are none. Instead, there was a weak attempt to allege some kind of cooperation with Russians by unknown individuals affiliated with the Trump campaign, again, with no supporting facts listed.”

“What this FBI document clearly establishes is that Crossfire Hurricane was an illicit, made-up investigation lacking a shred of justifying predication, sprung from the mind of someone who despised Donald Trump, and then blessed by inexperienced leadership at the highest levels who harbored their own now well-established biases.”

Brock then asserts that no competent FBI leader would have approved of such a flimsy and poorly-articulated EC.

“Instead, the nation was left with an investigation of a presidential campaign that had no legitimate predication; that spawned a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act intercept of a U.S. citizen that had no legitimate predication; that resulted in a confrontation with a new administration’s national security adviser that had no legitimate predication; and, finally, that led to an expensive special counsel investigation that had no legitimate predication.”

“Accountability is demanded by the American people. Let’s pray we see some,” he concluded.

View the full FBI/Strzok EC below:

