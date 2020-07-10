EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Breaks Down Trump Commuting Roger Stone’s Sentence

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Alex Jones gives exclusive behind-the-scenes intel on President Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

See Alex Jones’ Thursday, July 9 interview with Roger Stone:


Roger Stone joins The Alex Jones Show days before he is to report to prison to serve his unjust sentence to break down how he will go on the attack against those that sought to make him a political prisoner.

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Head of Emergency Management Says Texans Should Wear Masks Inside Their Own Homes

Head of Emergency Management Says Texans Should Wear Masks Inside Their Own Homes

U.S. News
Comments
Ghislaine Maxwell Made to Wear Paper Clothes Due to "Suicide Risk"

Ghislaine Maxwell Made to Wear Paper Clothes Due to “Suicide Risk”

U.S. News
Comments

Joe Biden’s ‘Unity’ Platform with Bernie Sanders Gives Free Health Care to DACA Illegal Aliens

U.S. News
comments

Chicago: ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Painted Over to Read ‘All Lives Matter’

U.S. News
comments

Supreme Court: Nearly Half Of Oklahoma Is Indian Reservation

U.S. News
comments

Comments