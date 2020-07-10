Alex Jones gives exclusive behind-the-scenes intel on President Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones breaks down Trump commuting Roger Stone’s Sentence… https://t.co/OLbUWVJnIr — Rex Jones (@rexjonesnews) July 11, 2020

See Alex Jones’ Thursday, July 9 interview with Roger Stone:



Roger Stone joins The Alex Jones Show days before he is to report to prison to serve his unjust sentence to break down how he will go on the attack against those that sought to make him a political prisoner.

