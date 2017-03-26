Alex Jones expands on why he distanced himself from “Pizzagate.”


Related Articles

North Dakota: The 2nd Amendment Is Your Concealed Carry Permit

North Dakota: The 2nd Amendment Is Your Concealed Carry Permit

U.S. News
Comments
Pence: Trump 'won't rest' until ObamaCare repealed

Pence: Trump ‘won’t rest’ until ObamaCare repealed

U.S. News
Comments

Judge Jeanine: ‘Paul Ryan Needs to Step Down’

U.S. News
Comments

Rockville School Superintendent Says Parents’ Response to Alleged Rape Is ‘Racist’

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Antifa Thugs Chased Away by Trump Supporters in California

U.S. News
Comments

Comments