Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Responds To Pizzagate Controversy
Alex responds to scores of publications covering Friday's Pizzagate address
Infowars.com -
March 26, 2017
Comments
Alex Jones expands on why he distanced himself from “Pizzagate.”
Related Articles
North Dakota: The 2nd Amendment Is Your Concealed Carry Permit
U.S. News
Comments
Pence: Trump ‘won’t rest’ until ObamaCare repealed
U.S. News
Comments
Judge Jeanine: ‘Paul Ryan Needs to Step Down’
U.S. News
Comments
Rockville School Superintendent Says Parents’ Response to Alleged Rape Is ‘Racist’
U.S. News
Comments
Video: Antifa Thugs Chased Away by Trump Supporters in California
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.