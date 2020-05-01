Exclusive: Alex Jones Responds to Viral “I Will Eat Your Ass” Video

A soliloquy from the Alex Jones Show earlier this week struck a chord online, going viral for Jones’ intensity as he warned the globalists he would “eat their asses” before letting his children starve under their authoritarianism.

In the viral clip viewed more than two million times on Twitter, Jones addresses news of an impending food crisis that the UN estimates could lead to millions starving to death as a result of coronavirus lockdown measures.

“I will admit it — I would eat my neighbors,” Jones said in the Tuesday, April 28 episode.

Watch the full clip below:

“I’m not letting my kids die. I’m just going to be honest. My superpower is being honest. I’ve extrapolated this out — and I won’t have to for a few years because I’ve got food and stuff — but I’m literally looking at my neighbors now and going, ‘I’m ready to hang ’em up and gut ’em and skin ’em.’”

Jones segued his semi-cannibalistic rant toward the globalist forces that shut the planet down, prompting the food crisis already starving millions worldwide.

“My superpower is being honest — I’ll eat your ass!” Jones said.

“You think I like sizing up my neighbor?! I’m gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his ass up! I’ll do it! My children aren’t going hungry! I’ll eat your ass! And that’s what I want the globalists to know — I will eat your ass first!”



Speaking exclusively to Infowars, Alex Jones said the segment was a hypothetical allegory, à la A Modest Proposal , meant to convey the real threat of a global famine posed by the lockdown measures:

As usual, we see more selective editing by mainstream media and Twitter to take what I said out of context. I’m really into famous literary giants like Jonathan Swift and A Modest Proposal where he said we need to raise and breed Irish children to eat them.

I do not want to eat Irish children. I don’t want to eat babies of any color or any type. I was talking about the head of the UN food program saying 135 million people are going to starve this year because of the shutdown.

So, I was explaining to all the trendies and everybody that think it’s good to shut down civilization, when the first world collapsing will cause mass death in the third world, well you might as well just get ready for famine and the breakdown of society – and the Pentagon reports that within 10 days most people become cannibals.

And so I was doing a hypothetical allegory extraction of having to size up neighbors and the joke of when Wile E. Coyote looks at the roadrunner and he looks like a juicy tender piece of meat he’s about to eat, and I was trying to have this come home to people about what starvation is really like.

So yes, if you want to say Jonathan Swift was serious, so am I.

The clip went viral and trended on Twitter Friday after the meme collective known as @mooncult shared an out-of-context minute-long version of the rant, prompting memes, shares and commentary from individuals in both left and right political circles.

“You laugh at him now. You will be him after six more months of lockdown,” commented conservative Ben Shapiro.

Barstool News called it “The most disturbing video known to man.”

The most disturbing video known to man pic.twitter.com/izb038PBXB — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) May 1, 2020

While Jones’ rant is being viewed in a comical light, the seriousness of America’s food crisis is beginning to come into focus, with President Trump earlier this week ordering meat processing plants to stay open in the face of the coronavirus health scare.



Alex Jones breaks down how the globalists’ lockdown of society is bringing about a famine of bilbical proportions in the Third World.

