EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Bourdain Interviewed Elon Musk, Was Planning To Pull a Kanye West

Image Credits: Isaac Brekken / Getty.

Alex Jones joins Infowars over the phone to deliver this exclusive news: Anthony Bourdain had interviewed Elon Musk just before his death and was planning to help the great MAGA awakening:

Also watch our recent video on Kanye West:


Related Articles

Rob Reiner Says MSM Supports Trump & Too Many People Watching Alex Jones

Rob Reiner Says MSM Supports Trump & Too Many People Watching Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments
Anti-Trump Journalist Says Anthony Bourdain is a "Gaping Asshole" For Killing Himself

Anti-Trump Journalist Says Anthony Bourdain is a “Gaping Asshole” For Killing Himself

U.S. News
Comments

Ex-security Dir. for Senate Intel Arrested; NYT Reporter’s Records Seized Over Night in Leak Probe

U.S. News
Comments

Soon After Imran Awan’s Other Wife Called Police on Him, Gunmen Shot at Her

U.S. News
Comments

U.S. sending 1,600 immigration detainees to federal prisons

U.S. News
Comments

Comments