Former Green Beret Ivan Raiklin details how former general Mike Flynn is planning to fight back against his bogus charge.

Don’t miss:

Shock Video: Leftists Prove They Are A Cult Of Bullies



Radical leftists attacked Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett while she and her cameramen were trying to conduct interviews at a Pete Buttigieg campaign event. Millie Weaver joins Alex via Skype to discuss her experiences with Democrat bullies and what may be in store as the 2020 election approaches.