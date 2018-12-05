Exclusive, Banned Video Content Found Here - Threat Of Nuclear War With Russia Greatest Ever

Stephen F. Cohen, an expert on U.S.-Russian relations, claims that nuclear war is possible due to the “RussiaGate” allegations being made by the Democrats.

Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how “Trump Derangement Syndrome” could actually cause a hot war.

Feds Move To Investigate 9/11 Explosives at WTC’s



Oathkeepers Deployed To Southern Border To Support President Trump



EMERGENCY REPORT: Inside The Globalists’ Plan To Take Down America



Garlic Treatment For Lyme Disease & Fecal Matter On Fast Food Touchscreens



Is Jeffery Epstein The Most Insidious Pedophile In The World?



Farage Quits UKIP Over Ties To Tommy Robinson

