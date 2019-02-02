Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Footage of Roger Stone

During Roger Stone’s week of being in and out of court, Infowars covered everything behind the scenes in Washington D.C.

Stone gives a play-by-play of the FBI raid in a walkthrough of his home, and shares his thoughts with Hannity and other outlets over the larger implications of his arrest by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Stone was arraigned in Washington, where he pled not guilty to seven felony charges brought forward Mueller, none of which have anything to do with “Russian collusion.”

Brighteon version:

World exclusive! Roger Stone’s neighbor has signed an affidavit claiming they saw the CNN truck pull up 30 minutes before the FBI arrived proving they were tipped off about the raid.


