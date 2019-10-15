Exclusive: Beto’s Prep School Yearbook Did Not Refer To Him as ‘Beto’

Image Credits: Mario Tama / Staff / Getty, National File.

‘Beto’ O’Rouke’s prep school yearbook identified the presidential hopeful by his given name rather than his Latino-sounding nickname, according to a groundbreaking report.

Below is a screenshot of a copy of Beto’s yearbook obtained by National File reporter Patrick Howley.

As seen on National File

Furthermore, the yearbook has no mention of the name “Beto,” says Howley.

‘Beto’ O’Rouke is set to participate in Tuesday’s Democratic debate – watch and share our coverage below:

Watch Tom Pappert join Alex Jones and crew to cover this development and more during tonight’s Democratic debate!

