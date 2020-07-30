EXCLUSIVE: CBP’s Morgan: CDC Virus Directive Results in Immediate Removal of 90% of Illegal Border Crossers

Mark Morgan, chief operating officer and commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), told Breitbart News on Wednesday that a U.S. statute that allows the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to protect public health at borders and points of entry has resulted in 90 percent of individuals trying to enter the country illegally being immediately deported.

Morgan credited President Donald Trump’s border security policy with the reduction of migrants getting into the United States.

“This president, under the auspices of the CDC, provided us with what we call Title 42,” Morgan said, referring to that U.S. Code that gives the CDC authority to protect the public health.

“It’s not an immigration enforcement policy,” Morgan said “It is a public health law.”

Read More

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!