Exclusive: Deep State Planning False Flag Cyber Attack to Blame Russia

The deep state is considering a cyber false flag to blame on Russia to salvage the anti-Trump “Russian collusion” narrative, intelligence sources told Infowars:

We’ve known for years that the NSA, in particular, is capable of false flag attacks that can be blamed on any state actor, thanks to a 2010 Defcon speech by former NSA expert Charlie Miller.

“It will make attribution [of the real culprit] really hard… because you’ll be able to attack from a thousand different places, and from all over the world and they’re not going to know who you are,” he said.

Theoretically, the agency can launch bot attacks from computers it controls in other countries and then blame the country where the computers are located.

US intelligence agencies have spent years installing malware and back-door vulnerabilities in computer networks across the world to provide itself easy access to foreign computers.

That’s the ultimate deep state false flag: control computers in Russia to attack targets in the US, then use “appeal to authority” arguments to declare that US intelligence experts have “determined” the attacks were launched by Russia.

Remember how Hillary Clinton once claimed that “17 intelligence agencies” agreed that Russian hackers “interfered” in the presidential election, a claim that was later debunked?

And, according to the Vault 7 revelations published by Wikileaks, the CIA is also able to stage fake “Russian hacking” attacks.

“The CIA’s Remote Devices Branch‘s UMBRAGE group collects and maintains a substantial library of attack techniques ‘stolen’ from malware produced in other states including the Russian Federation,” Wikileaks reported. “With UMBRAGE and related projects the CIA cannot only increase its total number of attack types but also misdirect attribution by leaving behind the ‘fingerprints’ of the groups that the attack techniques were stolen from.”

“UMBRAGE components cover keyloggers, password collection, webcam capture, data destruction, persistence, privilege escalation, stealth, anti-virus (PSP) avoidance and survey techniques.”