Exclusive: Finicum Widow Interview & Monckton's Warning To BLM

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver speaks with Jeanette Finicum, the widow of slain land rights advocate LeVoy Finicum, during the 2017 Red Pill Expo.

In the heart-wrenching interview, Jeanette reveals how she found out about the death of her husband, who was killed during an altercation with State and Federal agents in Oregon, and how the government continues to harass her family to this day.

EXCLUSIVE: Widow Of LaVoy Fincium Tells All



Millie also caught up with Lord Christopher Monckton to discuss the federal government’s mistreatment of the Finicum family and the news that the Bureau of Land Management could be facing RICO actions as well as the closure of their agency.

Monckton says he’s been diligently working in the back channels with the Trump administration and won’t quit until justice is served.

Enraged Monckton Warning to BLM: You’re Days Are Numbered!

