Exclusive Footage Of David Hogg's 7 Assassination Attempts

Parkland survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg says he’s survived numerous attempts on his life.

Hogg made the allegations in an interview with The Washington Post, in which he claimed he’d be seen as a martyr if his life was cut short, but failed to provide details.

“In the past year, there have been seven assassination attempts,” the Harvard-bound Hogg told the Post, in an interview published Tuesday. “Honestly, I realize that it’s horrible that I have to live through this, and it is traumatizing.”

“But you eventually become desensitized to it,” Hogg, 19, added. “Like, oh, your house got SWAT-ted. You got a call from the police saying someone said that everyone in your family had been killed and that you are being held hostage for $100,000. Right? That becomes part of daily life. It’s just something that you have to get through. But I mean, what am I going to do? Stop?”

“Well, I’m not going to stop,” Hogg said. “I want to go to school and, for lack of a better word, weaponize my knowledge and learn as much as possible to end violence.”

