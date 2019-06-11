Exclusive: Illegals From Ebola-Stricken Congo Sent Across US

UPDATE 6-11-19:

Shock video: Watch illegals from Africa fleeing Ebola-stricken Congo who made it across the Rio Grande river a week ago arrive at a city-owned shelter in San Antonio and then being distributed by bus and van to undisclosed locations across The United States.

Africans from Ebola-ridden Congo are coming through America’s southern border illegally with the help of Soros NGOs.

The Congolese are not being screened by Border Patrol, are given temporary asylum and are being dropped off in major cities in this country.

San Antonio Concerned About Ebola In Migrant Shelters



Normally migrants that come in have host families or destinations, but with the Congolese, this is not the case.

Most have no host families yet, so they are given bus tickets to other cities.

There has been a news blackout on the Ebola threat. Meanwhile, the border is collapsing and there is no telling how many people from Ebola-stricken countries are entering the U.S.

San Antonio City Official Admits They Do Not Check Health Records Of Incoming Migrants



Infowars spoke with residents of and visitors to San Antonio, Texas who were very concerned.

Infowars reporters watched a migrant shelter over a short period of time as Africans literally vanished into America after being sent off in buses.

There will be one more video covering the tour of the shelter in San Antonio and how African migrants did not have host families but were being sent off anyway.

San Antonio Resident Speaks Out About The Illegal Migrant Invasion

Reporters Covering Migrant Crisis Attacked

