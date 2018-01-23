EXCLUSIVE: Infowars Releases Secret FISA Memo

Update: Despite media claims to the contrary, our congressional sources confirmed that the below memo documenting NSA spying on US citizens serves as a primary source of information for the Nunes summary memo:

William Binney, former tech head of the NSA contacted us this morning to send us the link to the reportedly classified memo that lawmakers said was a blueprint of how the Obama administration and the Deep State spied on President Trump.

This memo, hiding in plain site, serves as the basis for the four-page memo of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) which reveals perjury by the Obama administration when connected to other research.

This is the basic compendium of the NSA abuses spotlighted by Nunes:

In the above memo, the NSA admits that US citizens were targeted by its analysts through Section 702 ‘upstream’ collection and vowed to make changes to its surveillance methods. This indicates the NSA and other intelligence agencies were pressured by the Trump administration to scrap its Obama-era policies that “allowed” illegal spying on US citizens.

“Section 702 has come under fire in recent months due to the alleged ‘unmasking’ and leaking of information about Americans — namely associates of President Donald Trump — that was collected in the surveillance of foreign targets,” reported FCW. “Some members of Congress threatened in March that they would have a hard time renewing 702 before it expires at the end of 2017 unless the administration prosecutes those responsible for the leaks.”

Here’s some interesting excerpts from the above memo:

Page 15 – “…NSA analysts had used US-person identifiers to query the results on Internet ‘upstream’ collection, even though NSA’s Section 702 minimization procedures prohibited such queries.”

Page 19 – “Since 2011, NSA’s minimization procedures have prohibited use of US-person identifiers to query the results of upstream Internet collection under Section 702. The Oct. 26, 2016 Notice informed the Court that NSA analysts had been conducting such queries in violation of that prohibition, with much greater frequency than had previously been disclosed to the Court.”

Page 21 – “The government still had not ascertained the full range of systems that might have been used to conduct improper US-person queries.”

Page 29 – “The elimination of ‘abouts’ collection and, consequently, the more problematic forms of MCTs, focuses Section 702 aqcquisitions more sharply on communications to or from Section 702 targets, who are reasonably believed to be non-US persons outside the United States and expected to receive or communicate foreign intelligence information. That sharper focus should have the effect that US person information acquired under Section 702 will come more predominantly from non-domestic communications that are relevant to the foreign intelligence needs on which the pertinent targeting decisions were based.”

Page 33 – “…Information acquired by FISA electronic surveillance and physical search, which often involve target who are United States persons and typically are directed at persons in the United States.”

