Exclusive: Insiders Reveal What's Coming After Mueller Probe

Alex Jones breaks down what President Trump has in store for the Deep State traitors following Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s submission of his Russia report to Attorney General William Barr, as well as for the Big Tech censors who’ve silenced conservatives online.

Big Tech and the fake news media are pulling out all the stops to censor Infowars like never before. Fight back by watching and sharing our 50-hour Save the First Amendment – Stop Big Tech Censorship emergency broadcast containing exclusive reports, special guests and devastating intel the Deep State is determined to block!


