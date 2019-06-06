Exclusive Interview: “Baby Trump” Balloon Popper Joins Alex Jones Show

U.K. activist “Based Amy” joins The Alex Jones Show to deliver her first interview since she stabbed the “Baby Trump” balloon in London.

Amy breaks down her conservative mission and future plans in this world exclusive interview found only at Infowars.com!

Amy was arrested Tuesday after live-streaming herself popping the “Baby Trump” balloon with scissors in Parliament Square during a protest.

She went on to scold the people maintaining the balloon.

“That’s a disgrace!” said Amy immediately after the stabbing when confronted by angry spectators. “That’s a national disgrace. The president of the United States is the best president ever. Shame on you.”

Based Amy’s eponymous website features multiple reports covering a range of topical issues including Brexit, London crime, and France’s Yellow Vest protests.

