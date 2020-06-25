Exclusive Interview With Baltimore’s Serpico: Police Corruption & What Happens to Cops Who Don’t Go Along

If we want real police reform, it’s vital to understand who originally changed policing in America & how police departments were altered.

Eric Kolkhorst, a veteran police officer and son of a police officer, talks about corruption, recrimination & attacks he suffered for not joining corruption within law enforcement.

The Baltimore police officer exposes the city’s dirty cops, the department’s shady tactics, and how good cops are targeted by the upper echelons of the force.

