Exclusive Interview With Baltimore’s Serpico: Police Corruption & What Happens to Cops Who Don’t Go Along

If we want real police reform, it’s vital to understand who originally changed policing in America & how police departments were altered.

Eric Kolkhorst, a veteran police officer and son of a police officer, talks about corruption, recrimination & attacks he suffered for not joining corruption within law enforcement.

The Baltimore police officer exposes the city’s dirty cops, the department’s shady tactics, and how good cops are targeted by the upper echelons of the force.

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian

Our powerful DNA Force Plus is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

National Guard Activated In DC, Wisconsin to Protect Monuments

National Guard Activated In DC, Wisconsin to Protect Monuments

U.S. News
Comments
Pew Analysis Shows Only 1 In 6 BLM Protesters Are Black

Pew Analysis Shows Only 1 In 6 BLM Protesters Are Black

U.S. News
Comments

College Removes Word ‘Freedom’ From ID Cards Because It Reminds Some Students Of ‘Slavery’

U.S. News
comments

Democrat Prosecutor David Leyton is Debating Whether to File Charges in Macy’s Attack

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Man Shot in CHAZ/CHOP Wants to Sue Police for Not Responding Fast Enough

U.S. News
comments

Comments