Exclusive: Jim Banks Plan Strips Rioters of Federal Unemployment Benefits

Image Credits: Octavio Jones | Getty.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) is introducing legislation this week, Breitbart News has learned, to strip convicted rioters of federal unemployment benefits and have them pay the cost of federal policing of riots.

Banks’ legislation, known as the Support Peaceful Protest Act, would ensure that rioters convicted of violence, vandalism, or looting must pay restitution to cover the cost of federal law enforcement policing of the riot at which they were arrested.

In addition, Banks’ plan would mandate that convicted rioters become ineligible for federal unemployment benefits during the Chinese coronavirus crisis. Some are currently receiving hundreds of dollars in extra unemployment benefits.

