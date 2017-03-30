Skip to content
Exclusive: John McCain Caught Working For Russia, Elite Panic
Establishment continues to invert reality, claiming Trump is puppet of Russia
The Alex Jones Show -
March 30, 2017
The establishment has a much closer relationship with Russia than Trump ever has.
