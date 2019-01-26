Exclusive: Kentucky Locals Stand with Covington Catholic Boys

Kaitlin Bennett visited Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky to ask locals their thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding the school.

The community is tired of the media lies and stands with Nick Sandmann, the student at the center of the ordeal.

Even the bishop who initially denounced the students has retracted his remarks and issued Sandmann and the rest of the students an apology for making a snap judgment on a short video clip pushed by the MSM as the whole story.

The Covington Catholic students have now been proven innocent of any disrespectful behavior, while adults harassed them in Washington D.C. Alex Jones exposes the leftist agenda to smear Christians as bigots.