Near-future reality or happening now? We’re all about to find out.

Check out the new album “Bloodlust” by Ice-T’s “Body Count” and the track “Civil War” featuring Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.

Watch Infowars’ previous interviews with Mustaine below:

Dave Mustaine Unchained: Infowars Exclusive



Dave Mustaine: We Are In The Fight of Our Lives