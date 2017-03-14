The Treasury Department provides evidence the Obama administration stole from Fannie and Freddie investors to fund Obamacare.

#FannieGate: Fraud & Theft Funded ObamaCare



The Democratic party’s secret weapon to stop ObamaCare repeal or reform is CBO (Congressional Budget Office) scoring showing poor people losing coverage without subsidies.

But as InfoWars Washington Bureau Chief Jerome Corsi shows, the subsidies were never legally funded by Congress but rather by Obama robbing Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac investors in defiance of Congress, the judicial branch and the Constitution.