The Treasury Department provides evidence the Obama administration stole from Fannie and Freddie investors to fund Obamacare.

#FannieGate: Fraud & Theft Funded ObamaCare

The Democratic party’s secret weapon to stop ObamaCare repeal or reform is CBO (Congressional Budget Office) scoring showing poor people losing coverage without subsidies.

But as InfoWars Washington Bureau Chief Jerome Corsi shows, the subsidies were never legally funded by Congress but rather by Obama robbing Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac investors in defiance of Congress, the judicial branch and the Constitution.


Related Articles

WikiLeaks' Assange: Clinton Pushing for 'Pence Takeover' of Trump White House

WikiLeaks’ Assange: Clinton Pushing for ‘Pence Takeover’ of Trump White House

U.S. News
Comments
Kim Dotcom's 'Caught in the Web' Documentary Premiers at SXSW

Kim Dotcom’s ‘Caught in the Web’ Documentary Premiers at SXSW

U.S. News
Comments

End The Defamation Of The US Flag NOW!

U.S. News
Comments

FLAKE NEWS — Drudge Wants Trump To Gut The National Weather Service

U.S. News
Comments

Unhinged and Shouting Mike Brown Documentary Filmmaker Explodes During Interview

U.S. News
Comments

Comments