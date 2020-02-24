EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Reporters Attacked By Mob During Bernie Sanders Rally

Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer and his security team were violently attacked during a Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) rally yesterday in Austin, Texas.

Shroyer attended the Sanders rally with a megaphone and security on Sunday, February 23, and was attacked as Sanders took the stage and began speaking.

As reported live on The Alex Jones Show, a group outside the rally became violent as Shroyer began using the megaphone on Sunday, grabbing a large flashlight and holding it menacingly toward the reporter and his staff.

Moments later, Shroyer’s security team says the crowd rushed Shroyer and his security, resulting in a physical altercation that left one man with a serious wound on his face that required stitches.

Speaking to National File, Alex Jones said “Somebody punched Owen in the melee, then they tried to drag the megaphone away. The person slammed the megaphone down on the security guy, he had to get three stitches above his eyes.”

“They’d come over and say, ‘We’re hugging you, we’re hugging you,’ then they started hitting them. Total zombies,” Jones added.

In the video, the security team member who was attacked can be seen holding back a crowd that was apparently trying to reach Shroyer.

In the Infowars video, the security team member is seen bleeding from the wound on his face as Shroyer and the security team leave the area. Shroyer continued using the megaphone as they moved to a safe location.

Shroyer can be seen continuing to use the megaphone as they leave the rally.

Only days ago, former DNC Deputy Chair and current Attorney General of Minnesota Keith Ellison claimed that Sanders supporters are not violent, and said there is no evidence of violence on behalf of Sanders supporters.

While it remains unproven that those who attended the rally and assaulted Shroyer and his security team were verified Sanders supporters, it strains credulity to believe that they are not supporting Sanders.

Sanders handily on the Nevada caucus last weekend and seems poised to become the Democrat nominee for president in 2020.

