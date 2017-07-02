During an interview with Infowars at the Red Pill Expo in Bozeman, MT, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki confided to Millie Weaver that he “knows a little bit about the CIA” because, as a Marine pilot, he was “recruited by them to fly drugs.”

He was approached and offered a job to fly for Air America which was later revealed to be a dummy corporation for the CIA. Kiyosaki ultimately turned the offer down.

Stirring up quite a bit of controversy, Kiyosaki conducted a second interview with Millie Weaver to go further down the rabbit hole – expounding upon his prior statement – revealing even more run-ins with the CIA in 1966 during the Vietnam War.

RELATED: Rich Millennial Poor Millennial – Original Robert Kiyosaki Interview

