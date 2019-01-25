David Knight Show: Roger Stone Arrested In Pre-Dawn Raid, Here's The Truth Behind The Indictment

Alex Jones is live now with groundbreaking coverage you won’t find anywhere else:

Breaking News: Roger Stone was arrested by the FBI Friday morning on seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

Harrison Smith will be covering the arrest with live analysis and special guests such as Roger Stone associate Jacob Engels.

Owen Shroyer is also providing a live take on the matter:

Owen Shroyer Response To Predawn FBI Raid On Friend And Co-Host Roger Stone https://t.co/NGHMq6wTDW — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 25, 2019

President Trump has officially chimed in on the matter, Tweeting, “Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there?”

Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2019

CNN filmed the arrest and many have been questioning whether or not they were tipped off.

Political commentator and former CNN anchor Greta Van Susteren suggested the FBI informed CNN the raid would be taking place and questioned the motive.

CNN cameras were at the raid of Roger Stone…so FBI obviously tipped off CNN…even if you don’t like Stone, it is curious why Mueller’s office tipped off CNN instead of trying to quietly arrest Stone;quiet arrests are more likely to be safe to the FBI and the person arrested — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 25, 2019

David Shortell, a CNN producer, claims, “a reporter’s instinct” led “the whole Russia team” to think something was happening.

CNN producer @davidgshortell describes the moment Roger Stone was taken into custody by the FBI. The longtime Donald Trump associate has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller https://t.co/wUJEIkKDTw pic.twitter.com/AJ3JWWSHs3 — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

Watch Stone confidant Jacob Engel share his view on the arrest below:

