David Knight Show: Roger Stone Arrested In Pre-Dawn Raid, Here's The Truth Behind The Indictment

Breaking News: Roger Stone was arrested by the FBI Friday morning on seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

President Trump has officially chimed in on the matter, Tweeting, “Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there?”

CNN filmed the arrest and many have been questioning whether or not they were tipped off.

Political commentator and former CNN anchor Greta Van Susteren suggested the FBI informed CNN the raid would be taking place and questioned the motive.

David Shortell, a CNN producer, claims, “a reporter’s instinct” led “the whole Russia team” to think something was happening.

Exclusive First Statement From Roger Stone After His Arrest

CNN Producer Admits He Was "Waiting" Outside Roger Stone's House an Hour Before Arrest

